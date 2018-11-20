WHEN: 7:20 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
TV: NBC
RADIO: WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3 in New Orleans; KMDL-FM, 97.3 in Lafayette; WDGL-FM, 98.1 in Baton Rouge; en español: WGSO-AM, 990; WVDU-FM, 97.9
RECORDS: Saints 9-1;
Falcons 4-6
COACHES: Saints, Sean Payton (114-72), 12th season; Falcons, Dan Quinn (33-25), 4th season
FALCONS BREAKDOWN
OFFENSE: The Falcons put up 37 points in their loss to the Saints in Week 3 and are averaging 26.3 points. But they have scored fewer than 20 points in four games — including the past two weeks in back-to-back losses to the Browns and the Cowboys. QB Matt Ryan leads the league in yards passing per game (330.6) and is completing 71.1 percent of his passes, second only to Drew Brees. Ryan has thrown just four interceptions, third-lowest in the NFL. He was near flawless in the first game, completing 26 of 35 passes for 374 yards and 5 touchdowns. ... Tevin Coleman, who rushed for just 33 yards on 15 carries in the first meeting against the Saints, is the Falcons leading rusher with 500 yards. The Falcons rushed for just 80 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys and will face a Saints defense that hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 18 consecutive games. ... Ryan’s main target is Julio Jones, one of the best in the league. Jones’ 1,158 yards receiving leads the NFL. He has just three touchdown receptions this season, catching one in each of the past three games. But he has plenty of help around him. Rookie Calvin Ridley (532 yards receiving this season) gave the Saints fits in the first game, catching seven passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns. But he has cooled off since. Ridley has just one touchdown catch over the past six games. The offensive line hasn’t stopped teams from getting to Ryan. He has been sacked 27 times this season (ninth most in the league) and has been hit 68 times (the fifth-most in the league). The Saints sacked Ryan three times and hit him six times in the first game this season.
DEFENSE: The Falcons defense could get a major boost if Deion Jones returns this week. The former Jesuit High and LSU standout came off injured reserve last week after being out with a broken foot but didn’t play Sunday. If he plays Thursday, he adds an impact player to a defense that gave up 43 points to the Saints in the first game this season. Jones intercepted a Brees pass to help seal a win last season. ... The Falcons have struggled against the run, especially in the past two weeks. Browns RB Nick Chubb rushed for 176 yards two weeks ago and Cowboys’ back Ezekiel Elliott went for 122 yards on Sunday. Alvin Kamara rushed for 66 yards against the Falcons in Week 3 — a game in which the Saints were without Mark Ingram, who is back now. ... Takkarist McKinley leads the Falcons in sacks with 5½, but the Falcons only have 19 this season (28th in the league). The secondary is led by Damontae Kazee, whose five interceptions lead the NFL. Kazee has five of the team’s eight interceptions. ... Kazee and Brian Poole have 38 tackles each, second on the team to De’vondre Campbell’s 39. The Falcons have forced just three fumbles this season, third lowest in the league. ... The Falcons sacked Brees once in the first game and had just two hits on him.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Falcons kicker Matt Bryant is a perfect 13 of 13 on field goals, including all four of his attempts from 40 yards or longer. ... He has a season-best field goal of 57 yards, the third longest kick in the NFL this season. But the Falcons are hoping they don’t have to see Bryant as much as they did last week against the Cowboys when they had to settle for four field goals. ... The punting game isn’t as strong. They are averaging just 41 yards per punt, the worst in the league. They have also had two punts blocked this season. ... Ridley has averaged 25 yards per kickoff return, but that’s just on a small sample size (two).