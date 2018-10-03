WHEN: 7:15 p.m.
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3 in New Orleans; KMDL-FM, 97.3 in Lafayette; WDGL-FM, 98.1 in Baton Rouge; en español: WGSO-AM, 990; WVDU-FM, 97.9
RECORDS: New Orleans 3-1; Washington 2-1
COACHES: Saints, Sean Payton, 12th season, 108-72; Redskins, Jay Gruden, 5th season, 30-36-1
REDSKINS BREAKDOWN
LAST WEEK: Washington, along with Carolina was dealt the earliest bye week in the NFL, so the Redskins had a week off to rest and recharge after a puzzling start that included a blowout win over hapless Arizona, a listless loss to Indianapolis and a wire-to-wire win over Green Bay.
OFFENSE: Jay Gruden has torched the Saints in his only two matchups against New Orleans. Back in 2015, Washington rolled up 510 yards of offense and 47 points in the game that ended up being the last straw for former defensive coordinator Rex Ryan. A year ago, the Redskins racked up 456 yards and 31 points before falling victim to a vintage fourth-quarter comeback by Drew Brees. Kirk Cousins, who is now in Minnesota, was at the helm in both games, but the Redskins remain efficient with Alex Smith at the helm. Smith, the long-time 49ers and Chiefs quarterback, is completing 68.8 percent of his throws for 767 yards, four touchdowns and one interception this season. When the Redskins are at their best, Smith has had a lot of help from his devastating 1-2 punch at running back, the bruising Adrian Peterson and big-time playmaker Chris Thompson. Peterson, who is battling an injured ankle, has averaged 108 yards in Washington's two wins — Indianapolis held him to just 20 yards — and Thompson, who doubles as Smith's leading receiver, is averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Thompson leads the Redskins with 20 catches, and tight end Jordan Reed is second with 14, while wide receiver Paul Richardson has been the team's deep threat, averaging 14.6 yards per catch. Up front, venerable left tackle Trent Williams just underwent minor surgery in his knee but is expected to play, and he's not the only Redskin with an injury concern: right tackle Morgan Moses is coming off of a concussion and guard Shaun Lauvao is battling a calf injury.
DEFENSE: Washington is third in the NFL in total defense, giving up just 278 yards per game, and second in points, surrendering just 14.7 per game despite already having faced Andrew Luck and Aaron Rodgers. Washington is talented at every spot on the defensive line, led by one of the NFL's best group of defensive tackles: Matt Ioannidis has three sacks, Jonathan Allen has two and Da'ron Payne has one. On the outside, Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith, Pernell McPhee and Ryan Anderson offer a lot of depth and experience, even if the sack production hasn't been there so far. The group has combined for just one sack. In the secondary, star cornerback Josh Norman is battling a hamstring injury, but the Redskins have gotten good production out of safeties D.J. Swearinger and Montae Nicholson, who have combined for all three of the Washington interceptions so far. If Washington has shown a weakness so far, it's in the running game, where the Redskins have allowed teams to pick up 4.5 yards per carry, 23rd in the NFL.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Former Saints kicker Dustin Hopkins has established himself in Washington as a reliable kicker after losing out on the job in New Orleans, but the return game has been pedestrian and punter Tress Way has left opportunities; opponents are averaging 12.2 yards per punt return against Washington.