The Saints ask a lot of Taysom Hill, and the second-year quarterback would have it no other way.

But that doesn't mean he's immune from the effects of keeping up with more positions than any other player on the roster, as detailed in a report from The Washington Post that described the former BYU standout as possibly "the most fascinating" player in the NFL.

But he's also a tired one: "I am exhausted," Hill said in the report, which went on to detail how Hill is emblematic of an offensive philosophy change throughout the league.

READ THE ADVOCATE'S ANALYSIS OF HOW THE SAINTS USE TAYSOM HILL

Can't see video below? Click here.

Hill's day-to-day is documented in the report -- one that begins in the early morning and ends late -- as a rare player that spends time in the quarterbacks room to install plays, then moves over the the special teams room.

Hill has made his presence felt in different spots all season. He's returned kickoffs and made key plays that included a blocked punt in a momentum-turning moment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13, leading him to be named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week.

“If you make him sit in the pocket, that actually takes away the fun for him. He wants to do everything possible,” said now-Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall in the report, who coached Hill as BYU.

The Saints claimed Hill after he was cut by the Green Bay Packers prior to the 2017 season. He was used sparingly that year, but the Saints have employed him in multiple personnel packages this season in order to break down opposing defenses.

Despite his key block against the Bucs, Hill has seen his playing time pared back in recent weeks. He was on the field for just 10.9 percent of the snaps in that game, his lowest total since a Week 3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It's a trend that has seen him on the field for fewer than 20 percent of the Saints snaps since in the weeks leading up to that game.

Snap counts: Offensive line becomes depleted in win over Panthers Some of the issues the Saints had on offense against the Panthers can be chalked up to the offensive line being depleted.

His snap percentage increased this week, however, jumping back up over 16 percent in a 12-9 victory over the Carolina Panthers. His plays included a 16-yard rush on a third-down late in the game.

The victory moved the Saints record to 12-2, needing just one more win to clinch the NFC's top playoff seed. New Orleans plays the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 before another date with the Carolina Panthers to close out the regular season.

For the full report from The Washington Post, click here.