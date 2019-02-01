If you're watching Super Bowl 53 this Sunday -- you're likely missing out. 

With calls around New Orleans to boycott the game after an egregious no-call cost the Saints a chance to play in the big game, a slew of parties, events, parades and more have cropped up to give you an alternative bowl. 

New Orleans will be one huge festival of Super Bowl alternatives. Plan out your day the old-fashioned way with these "cubes."

Graphic by The Advocate's Dan Swenson. 

Follow Dan Swenson on Twitter, @nolagraphicsguy.

Graphics Editor • Animator | The Advocate

