Dez Bryant is returning to the NFL -- with the New Orleans Saints.
The one glaring weakness in the first half of the season was the pass defense, which is why they traded for Apple.
With the signing of Bryant, they address another area that is a weakness, although not as noticeable because of how well Michael Thomas has played all season.
Outside of Thomas, however, the receiver position hasn't been as stellar as in years past — especially with Ted Ginn Jr. on injured reserve. Tre'Quan Smith has shown flashes, sure. But aside from that, the Saints haven't gotten much productivity at the receiver spot.
Need proof?
The team's second- and third-leading receivers in yards and receptions are running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Ben Watson.
So Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2014 All-Pro, gives the team another threat at receiver. "Can't Guard Mike" (Thomas' Twitter handle) now all of a sudden becomes even harder to guard.
In his eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Bryant had three seasons in which he caught at least 80 passes for more than 1,200 yards. What he brings on the field with his 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame, lined up opposite Thomas, should be a defensive coordinator's nightmare.
Bryant, of course, comes with a small risk.
His blowups on the sideline and off-the-field issues during his days with the Cowboys are well-documented.
Simply put, Bryant was on the of best wide receivers to play for one of the most successful franchises in NFL history, the Dallas Cowboys.
In his eight seasons there, he made three Pro Bowl appearances and set the franchise record for career touchdown receptions (73). He's also No. 5 in career Cowboys receiving yards (7,459) and No. 3 in career Cowboys receptions (531).
Ever wonder why Bryant throws up an "X" after scoring? He explained it to NFL Network (as transcribed by FOX Sports Southwest):
"The X is for all the defenses," Bryant said recently in an interview with the NFL Network's Michael Silver. "I'm the guy to watch."
Bryant went on to say he's X-ing out "All of the bad, all of the negativity that ever approached me."
"People don't understand me; they paint their own pictures of me. I look at them as they're just negative, they want to bring me down - I'll show them. The biggest joy I can ever get is me proving a doubter wrong. I love it. I love it."
Dez quickly became one of the most highly touted high school prospects in Texas as part of the 2007 recruiting class. He signed with Oklahoma State despite offers from more prestigious programs like Nebraska and Oklahoma.
While playing for Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, Dez set multiple school and Big 12 Conference records.
One of the more bizarre stories from Dez's days in Dallas were the team-imposed "Dez Rules," which were put in play before the 2012 season.
According to the Dallas Morning News, the "Dez Rules" required their trouble-prone star to obey a "midnight curfew, refrain from attending any clubs, strip clubs or parties and requested that he not drink alcohol."
So if you've got concerns that Bryant might be a distraction in the Saints locker room — which is as close-knit as you will find — those concerns are valid.
But a fresh start for a player looking to show he's still got it is likely just what Bryant needs. He knows a good showing this season bodes well for him as he heads back into free agency again this spring.
Playing with a quarterback as respected as Drew Brees can only help.
And here's guessing that Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton wouldn't have brought in Bryant if they thought any baggage would derail what the Saints have going.
Is it a risk for a team that's rolling, as the Saints are?
A small one.
But what Bryant brings on the field was too much for the Saints not to at least give it a try.
It's fourth-and-goal.
And in signing Bryant, the Saints are going for it.