Arthur Maulet calls himself "Mr. Greedy" on Twitter.
He even includes a picture of a fork and knife beside his name.
And during practice, he sports one of his "Eat Greedy" headbands, the clothing line/motto he first came up with during his playing days at Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) Community College, about 140 miles up the road from his hometown of New Orleans. Some of his teammates wear it too.
The concept of it all is simple.
"Everybody says they eat, but how hungry are you?" Maulet explains.
Maulet is hungry, looking to earn a seat at the Saints' crowded table of defensive backs.
Some of the spots are already reserved for players like Marshon Lattimore, the league's reigning defensive Rookie of the Year, and Ken Crawley, last year's other starter at corner. Veteran Patrick Robinson, who the Saints acquired in free agency, will be at the table too.
Maulet embraces the competition.
"Everybody is great, we are playing with swagger and we are going to compete with one another and that's how we want it," he said.
But he is craving his spot, too.
He earned one last season after going undrafted out of the University of Memphis.
He spent six regular-season games and two playoff games on the 53-man roster, playing primarily on special teams. He recorded one tackle in a game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Now, more comfortable in the system, he's looking for more.
"The coaches gave me some things I needed to work on in the offseason, and I attacked those things full speed," Maulet said. "I feel good. I know the schemes, and there are just some little tweaks I have to get better at every day."
So far, so good.
In the team's first two days in pads on Saturday and Sunday, Maulet has won all four of his reps in one-on-one drills against receivers.
He's hoping his versatility helps him earn a spot. He's lined up at nickel back as well in training camp.
"You don't want to be a one-trick pony," Maulet said. "You want to be able to do multiple things. Wherever they need me, that's where I'm going to go. I just want to learn it and give my best."
The newness of his rookie season, and all that comes with playing in your hometown, is long gone for Maulet, who attended Bonnabel High and Helen Cox.
"Last year it was crazy to me," Maulet said. "But now it's just straight business for me, making the team and doing whatever I need to do to be successful."
Maulet knows all about doing what you have to do. It's how he got to the NFL in the first place. He took the junior college route before landing at Memphis because he didn't have much of a choice.
He was ineligible his senior year of high school, so there wasn't much recruiting interest.
Copiah-Lincoln, because of a family friend who was an assistant, took a chance on him.
It was there, Maulet says, he began "eating greedy."
All of his college friends and teammates would go home every Thursday.
Maulet didn't have a car, so he couldn't do that.
"I would have four meals for the whole weekend that the cafeteria gave me," Maulet recalled. "I was tired of eating that, so I said 'I've got to eat greedy.' From that, I just based my success off that."
Those humble beginnings have made him who he is today, turning him from a kid growing up in the Ninth Ward to what he hopes is a second season on a team stacked at his position.
"It just makes me grateful," Maulet said. "I don't take anything for granted. Wherever I can fit in to help this team. I'm going to do it. I know at the snap of a finger it can all be taken away. So I'm just humble and grateful to have an opportunity to play for my hometown and this great team."