Rickey Jefferson never stopped working.
Waived by the Saints at the end of the team's rookie minicamp in May, Jefferson kept grinding, working with DeeJoe Fitness when he was in St. Rose and traveling to Baton Rouge to get defensive back drills with former NFL safety Ryan Clark.
Jefferson always figured he'd get another chance.
"My main focus was to get back to doing what I love," Jefferson said.
Undrafted out of LSU in 2017, Jefferson spent training camp with the Oakland Raiders before getting cut, then spent the entire season looking for another opportunity until the Saints signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January.
Being waived after the team's rookie minicamp was a blow, and Jefferson got a job to make money during the interim — he declined to say what it was — but he felt like he'd get back.
"It was a business decision, I believe," Jefferson said. "When they told me everything, they said the roster's very flexible, I might be back. And I'm here now, so the Saints have been pretty upfront with me throughout this whole process."
Now, Jefferson has a chance to make another impression on the NFL in the preseason games.
"I couldn't get in my feelings about it," Jefferson said. "It's a business, and you've just got to roll, be ready when your name is called."