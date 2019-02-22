The draft order is set.
If things remain as they are, the Saints will do plenty of waiting around during the early rounds. The team's first pick is No. 62 overall, and the next one after that is not until pick No. 168, which is in the fifth round.
The Saints also have picks No. 177 (sixth round), 202 (sixth), 231 (seventh) and 244 (seventh).
New Orleans traded its first-round pick to the Green Bay Packers to select defensive end Marcus Davenport last year. It then sent its third-round pick to the Jets for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a fourth-round pick to the Giants for cornerback Eli Apple.
The Saints got pick 177 back from the Jets. Pick 231 came from the Browns in exchange for defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence.