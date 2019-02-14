The Bengals search for a defensive coordinator has come back to New Orleans' door.
After Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham turned down the job, the Bengals have turned their attention toward Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn, ESPN reports.
The Bengals recently hired former Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor to be their head coach. Since then, he's had some trouble locking down a defensive coordinator.
Jack Del Rio and Dom Capers were also briefly linked with the job, and Dennis Allen's name came up before he re-signed to stick with the Saints.
New Orleans thinks very highly of Glenn and his players often talk about how impactful he's been in developing them. It appears to be a matter of time before he gets an opportunity to move up in the coaching ranks.