The Saints’ injury report was as expected on Thursday.
The team was still without defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral), who both are still working their way back from injuries.
Davenport has missed the last few weeks with his, while Armstead is expected to miss three or four weeks after getting hurt last Sunday.
Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (hand), guard Andrus Peat (hip), offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), center Max Unger (not-injury related), guard Larry Warford (not-injury related) and offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod (not-injury related) were limited.
Coach Sean Payton noted the offensive linemen are being rested during his Thursday conference call.
“Yes we look at the snap count (in games). If you look at the snap count, if you look at the participation chart (practice report), you’ll see limited,” Payton said. “That’s what that means.”
For Philadelphia, cornerbacks Ronald Darby (knee) and Jalen Mills (foot), running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) and tight end Joshua Perkins (knee) did not practice.