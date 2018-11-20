Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport returned to practice Tuesday after being sidelined with a toe injury the past few weeks.
It's unclear though if he will play Thursday in the Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons. He had "limited participation" in practice, according to the Saints' injury report.
"That's always left up to coach Payton," Davenport said. "It's always a process and I'm taking it day by day. We'll just have to see how it feels."
Davenport, the Saints' first-round draft pick, has played in seven games this season. He has seven tackles, four sacks and forced a fumble.
While Davenport returned, receiver Tre'Quan Smith and offensive tackle Terron Armstead weren't seen in the open to the media session of practice Tuesday.
Smith had "limited participation" in practice due to a foot injury.
Smith is coming off his best game of the season, with 10 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown Sunday.
Armstead didn't practice. His absence wasn't a surprise. He was inactive for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a pectoral injury against the Cincinnati Bengals the week before. He is expected to be out 3 - 4 weeks.