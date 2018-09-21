P.J. Williams is waiting for an opportunity.
The cornerback looked like he took a step toward solidifying his standing last year with a strong performance in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, but was benched the next week in London against Miami by showing up late to a meeting. Williams was replaced by Ken Crawley in the lineup and has been waiting since.
It hasn’t been easy since he wants to play.
“It’s a little different, but you got to stay on top of it and stay focused and be ready whenever you get your opportunity,” Williams said.
The Saints’ secondary has struggled a little bit the first two weeks. There were a lot of issues in Week 1 against Tampa Bay, which was more aggressive in its attack than Cleveland was in Week 2. And while New Orleans played well for most of the game, it suffered from coverage breaks and poor technique down the stretch.
Crawley was on the wrong end of some of those plays. He appeared to be responsible for Antonio Callaway’s 47-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, and was in coverage when Callaway caught a pass on the next drive with 14 seconds remaining got out of the bounds to stop the clock.
Coach Sean Payton acknowledged Crawley could be playing better but he feels the whole defense is responsible.
“There’s been some big plays and it all kind of goes together,” Payton said. “You want your hurries, and your sack numbers, and your quarterback pressures to go up. When you do that, you’re going to like how the corners play.
“The quarterback’s able to come back and take two or three hitches, it’s going to be hard to cover some of those things. But yes, I think he wants to improve and feels like he can play better.”