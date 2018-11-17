David Onyemata has caught the eye of the NFL again.

The New Orleans Saints defensive tackle was fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Onyemata was also fined after Week 1 for falling on the quarterback and a helmet-to-helmet hit. He was initially fined more than $40,000 but won an appeal and had the total reduced to $6,250.