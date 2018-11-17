Saints Bengals Football
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) along with Saints defensive end Alex Okafor (57) and cornerback P.J. Williams (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. Onyemata was fined $26,739 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness during the game. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

 Gary Landers

David Onyemata has caught the eye of the NFL again.

The New Orleans Saints defensive tackle was fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Onyemata was also fined after Week 1 for falling on the quarterback and a helmet-to-helmet hit. He was initially fined more than $40,000 but won an appeal and had the total reduced to $6,250. 

