Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata was fined $40,108 for two roughing-the-passer penalties committed against Tampa Bay.
For Onyemata, the cost was more than he earned for Sunday's game. Onyemata receives $37,509 per game.
Onyemata and the rest of the NFL's defensive linemen are going to have to adjust. Fifteen roughing-the-passer penalties were called in the opening week of the NFL season, including five for the defender landing with his body weight on the quarterback, the so-called Aaron Rodgers rule enacted this offseason.
One of Onyemata's infractions was of the body-weight variety.
"I'm working on different things, maybe hit them and fall to the side or something," Onyemata said. "Don't put my whole body weight on them."
Saints head coach Sean Payton, who is part of the NFL's competititon committee, believes the body-weight rule is something pass rushers can learn to avoid.
The intent is to keep quarterbacks from taking injuries like the one that knocked out Rodgers last season. Hit and driven down by Minnesota's Anthony Barr, the weight of the Vikings linebacker broke Rodgers' collarbone.
"What they're looking for is not your entire weight, your hands and your feet in the air as you land on them," Payton said. "That's just a matter of technique as you hit them, and any type of turn either way can avoid that and still effectively sack the player."