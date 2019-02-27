INDIANAPOLIS — Teddy Bridgewater is going to have another quarterback to compete with on the open market.
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman announced Wednesday at the NFL combine that the team is not placing the franchise tag on backup quarterback Nick Foles and will allow him to reach free agency.
“It’s hard when you have someone who’s incredibly valuable to your organization at the most important position in sports,” Roseman said “We’ve had incredible success with him when he’s had to play. Four playoff wins in the last two years. Great teammate. Huge resource for Carson (Wentz), and Nate Sudfeld as well.
“But at the same time, he deserves the opportunity to lead a team. It’s a goal of his to lead another team, lead another locker room. We feel at this point it’s the right decision.”
This is significant for Bridgewater, the Saints backup quarterback who is due to become a free agent, since it means another quarterback will draw a number of suitors on the open market.
Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Fitzpatrick are also due to reach free agency. Case Keenum is expected to be traded by the Denver Broncos. Depending on how things shake out, Arizona’s Josh Rosen and Miami’s Ryan Tannehill could also become available.
New Orleans acquired Bridgewater in a trade with the New York Jets in exchange for a third-round pick before the season started.
Sophomore jinx
Leonard Fournette's second season in the NFL didn't quite match the success of his rookie year.
The Jacksonville Jaguars running back, a New Orleans native and LSU product played in just eight games and finished with 439 yards rushing and five touchdowns. That came after a rookie year when he ran for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season was marred by a hamstring injury that sidelined him for seven games. He also served a one-game suspension after a fight in a game with Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson.
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he expects Fournette to bounce back strong in his third season.
"Last year was tough with the injuries," Marrone said. "Any time you're young and you have a lot of expectations put on you, when you have some injuries it's tough to deal with. It's tough for anyone, not just Leonard. After the season was over, it's been noted we sat down and spoke and I really believe he's in a good place. He's been in the building and working out and working hard."
Limited picks
The Seattle Seahawks know they cannot solve all of their problems in the draft.
The team only has four selections, however all four come within the first five rounds. This situation is somewhat similar to the Saints, who will also need to look for other ways to improve. The difference is that New Orleans’ only picks within the first five rounds are in the second and fifth.
"It's a challenge," Seattle general manager John Schneider said. "We try to fix our team all throughout the year. It isn't like the draft is the only avenue that we build our team. We're constantly working the waiver wire, practice squads, with the trade deadline."
Back at it
Bruce Arians, whose coaching career began in 1975, wasn't so sure he'd ever coach again after he retired from the Arizona Cardinals after the 2017 season.
But when he was contacted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he just couldn't resist.
"I thought I was done for sure," Arians said. "Never say never. Other people called. I said no. This opportunity was different for me. Stars align sometimes and I think that's what happened for me and I think that's why I'm coaching. And I love our quarterback."
Arians joins one of the league's toughest divisions, especially two seasons ago when three of the four teams in the division (NFC South members Saints, Falcons and Panthers) all made the playoffs.
"It's a heck of a division," Arians said. "It's really one of the toughest ones because everybody has a really good quarterback."