The New Orleans Saints players cleaned out their lockers Monday as the harsh reality set in that their Super Bowl dreams are indeed over.
The season that should still be going on ... isn't.
As they try to put the 2018-19 season behind them, here's a look back at the 12 most memorable plays (at least according to these eyes) of the season, listed in chronological order.
1. Spin Cycle
No one has ever mistaken Drew Brees for Michael Vick. But Brees had his Vick-like moment in Week 3 playing in Atlanta. The Saints were trailing by seven when Brees scrambled and rolled to his left, spun and juked two Falcons defenders and dove into the end zone to send the game into overtime. Brees put the exclamation point on their 43-37 overtime victory with a 1-yard touchdown leap over the top.
2. The record-breaker
When the NFL schedule first came out, many figured the Saints' Monday night game Oct. 8 would be the night Brees surpassed Peyton Manning to become the NFL's career leader in yards passing. But it's doubtful anyone knew how Brees would break it. It came on a 62-yard touchdown pass to wide-open rookie Tre'Quan Smith, eclipsing Manning's 71,940 yards.
3. Say what?
Yeah, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker never misses an extra point. Ever. Until Oct. 21. Tucker, one of the most reliable kickers in NFL history, missed a PAT that would have sent the game into overtime, Instead, the Saints left Baltimore with another victory. Tom Benson strikes again.
4. No miracle
The Saints were looking to avenge last season's playoff heartbreak in Minnesota. But things weren't looking good on Oct. 28. The Saints trailed 13-10 and the Vikings were looking to go in for another score. Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone and cornerback P.J. Williams hit receiver Adam Thielen and forced a fumble. It was scooped up by Marshon Lattimore to swing momentum the Saints way in a 30-20 win.
5. More P.J. again
Turns out, Williams wasn't done impacting that game against the Vikings. His 45-yard interception return sealed the win, and he went on to be named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week.
6. Ode to Joe Horn
At the time, it was the biggest game of the regular season. The Rams came to New Orleans with a perfect record. The Saints had lost only once. The Rams had battled back after trailing 35-17 at halftime. But Brees delivered a 72-yard touchdown strike to Michael Thomas with 3:52 left, a key play in their 45-35 victory. Thomas went to the throwback celebration, taking a flip phone from under the goal post cushion and pretending to make a call, a la former Saints receiver Joe Horn back in 2003. (By the way, honorable mention touchdown celebration goes to Ben Watson, who announced that he and his wife are expecting twins by tucking the ball under his shirt then holding up five fingers to represent his children and two more fingers for the twins on the way.)
7: On your Marcus, get set, go
If you blinked, you probably missed it. The Atlanta Falcons were at the Saints' 3-yard line, looking to tie their Thanksgiving night affair 7-7. But safety Marcus Williams darted through the line and swatted the ball away from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The strip and sack came just 1.54 seconds after the snap — which, according to Next Gen stats, is the fastest sack in NFL history. The Saints went on to win 31-17.
8. Sheldon in coverage
The Saints were trying to lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs Dec. 23. The Steelers were just trying to get into the playoffs. Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins dropped into a shallow zone and forced Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to fumble at the Saints 35-yard line with 41 seconds remaining. Demario Davis recovered to seal the 31-28 win.
9. Hill again
The Saints fell into a 13-0 hole to the Eagles in the playoffs and needed something good to happen. Taysom Hill delivered, converting a fake punt on fourth-and-1 to keep the drive alive. The Saints went on to score, and they advanced with a 20-14 win.
10. The Drive
OK, so this wasn't one play. This was actually 18 of them. It lasted for 11 minutes, 29 seconds, and led to the go-ahead touchdown against the Eagles and was the back-breaker in the victory.
11. Lattimore's pick
Same game. The reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles were driving late. Philly quarterback Nick Foles threw a pass to one of the most sure-handed receivers in the game — but it slipped through the fingers of Alshon Jeffery and fell into the hands of Lattimore, sending the Saints to the NFC championship game.
12. The no call
No need to tell you what happened on this one. Everyone saw it. (Well, everyone except the guys wearing stripes.) It's the one play on this list that Saints fans will remember the most about this season. It's also the one play that Saints fans would much rather forget.