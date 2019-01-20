Who Dat Nation is ready for the NFC Championship game.

Saints fans were out at Champions Square and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome well ahead of New Orleans' rematch with the Los Angeles Rams with a trip to Super Bowl 53 on the line.

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

Check out video and photos from the pre-game party, which included a live DJ set, a performance from arena rockers Cheap Trick, appearances from the 610 Stompers, Fat City Drum Corps and plenty of Who Dat chants.

Can't see video below? Click here.