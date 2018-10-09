Alvin Kamara was dressed in another uniform after Monday’s game against the Washington Redskins.

This one belonged to Colin Kaepernick, and on Kamara’s head sat a red hat with white letters reading, “Make Africa Home Again.”

The former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick kneeled during the playing of the national anthem in 2016 to raise awareness for social injustice. He has been out of the league the last two seasons and made the face of Nike’s most recent advertising campaign.

Kamara’s mother is from Liberia. The hat he wore resembled the “Make America Great Again” hat popularized by Donald Trump. The running back was not asked about his attire after the game.

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara back to doing joint interviews again now that Ingram is back from suspension — and Kamara sporting the Kaepernick jersey. pic.twitter.com/pe2mjTJ40g — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 9, 2018

The Saints had a handful of players kneel during the anthem before a Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers last year after Trump made comments some felt were inflammatory toward the NFL and its players. Moving forward, the team kneeled in a moment of silence and stood during the anthem in all subsequent games.

The team has not had any demonstrations this season.

+2 Saints' Cam Jordan calls Trump 'insecure,' a 'goober' after president criticizes players again New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan responded to a pair of tweets from President Donald Trump with his own criticism of the Presid…

Can't see video below? Click here.