Marshon Lattimore knows just what he, fellow cornerback Eli Apple and the rest of the New Orleans Saints could be up against Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Steelers boast one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. They are one of just four teams in the league averaging more than 400 yards per game.
And they also boast two of the most dangerous wide receivers in football.
Antonio Brown on one side.
JuJu Smith-Schuster on the other.
"They are great receivers, and I feel like we are great cornerbacks," Lattimore said. "So we're going to go head-to-head, and may the best man win."
Brown and Smith-Schuster have put up eye-popping numbers this season. Smith-Schuster leads the Steelers in both receptions (95) and yards receiving (1,274) to go with his six touchdowns.
The Saints may have to deal with just half of the duo, though. Smith-Schuster was listed as questionable Friday after suffering a groin injury in Thursday's practice.
Brown isn't too far behind statistically. The seven-time Pro Bowler has caught 90 passes for 1,112 yards and a league-best 13 touchdowns, and the Steelers (8-5-1) are one of just three teams in the NFL with two 1,000-yard receivers. The Kansas Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams are the others.
“They're explosive players. ... They can get to top-end speed, but they can also stop and that allows them to create the separation," coach Sean Payton said. "And then you partner that with a quarterback like Ben (Roethlisberger), and that makes for a challenging day.”
But Lattimore says the Saints' secondary is battle-tested and has been challenged before.
"We have (Atlanta's) Julio (Jones) and (Calvin) Ridley in our division, and we play them twice," Lattimore said. "It's one of those matchups. But we've had some matchups this year that we have really had to lock into."
The Saints (12-2) have also played the Rams and the Vikings, two other teams with multiple big-play receivers. But the Steelers are even more explosive than most. They have had 53 passing plays that went for 20 or more yards or more. And their 14 passing plays of 40 or more yards is tied with the Packers and Buccaneers for most in the NFL.
Making the challenge even more difficult is a stellar offensive line, which paves the way for a ground game that excels, regardless of who's in at running back.
Jaylen Samuel, who filled in last week for the injured James Conner (who, of course, has filled in for Le'Veon Bell all season) rushed for 142 yards in the win against the Patriots.
"There are a lot of weapons there and a lot of guys you have to try to defend," Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "They present a lot of challenges as far as coverage. Certainly they are one of the better offenses in the league."
And then there's Roethlisberger, who has thrown for 4,462 yards this season, second only to Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. Roethlisberger's ability to avoid sacks and extend plays makes life even more difficult for opposing defenses. He has been sacked just 20 times this season, the fourth-lowest total in the league.
"Once you get to him, you've got to be able to bring him down," defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said of the 6-foot-5, 241-pound Roethlisberger. "You've seen throughout his career he's thrown touchdown passes with two or three guys hanging all over him. For us, it's going to be about playing great coverage on the back end and being able to pressure him up front. And when guys get to him, be able to bring him down and force him into bad throws."
But it's those times when Roethlisberger escapes a sack when Lattimore and Apple know they have to be at their best.
"You just have to have great eyes with them because as soon as you cover the route, they are uncovering it and doing all types of stuff," Lattimore said. "We just have to hone in and have good eyes."
Sunday's game will be the ninth Lattimore and Apple have played together since the Saints acquired Apple in a trade with the New York Giants in October. The duo, along with the rest of the defense, has jelled in recent weeks. On Sunday, they'll get perhaps their stiffest test yet, going against two of the game's biggest weapons.
"They are one of the better duos in the league," Apple said. "They both have great speed and power and run great routes and they are competitive. And with a quarterback like Ben, you have to cover your guy longer. You have to just plaster your guy and have more discipline. We are looking forward to it. It's going to be a great challenge."