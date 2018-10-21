New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees celebrates after throwing his 500th career touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) ORG XMIT: BAF106
BALTIMORE — There are moments during a season where you can look back and identify a turning point.
So removing that Ravens' thorn from his side (particularly because it means a Saints' victory) is more important to Brees than joining the 500 Club.
"I am really glad, obviously," said Brees, who added touchdown No. 501 in the fourth quarter. "We only get to play them every four years or so. But they've had some tremendous defensive teams in the past. Guys like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Adalius Thomas, Peter Boulware and Haloti Ngata. Those guys are household names."
And so is Brees, who the Ravens had no answer for. And even when they did, it still wasn't enough.
That was evident in the third quarter when Brees somehow eluded a sack by Ravens' Tony Jefferson and completed a pass to Thomas.
It was a pivotal third-down play that kept a drive alive when the Saints were trailing 17-7.
Had he not made the play, chances are Brees wouldn't have got the win Sunday.
And without the win, the milestone wouldn't have meant anything.
And that's what makes Brees who he is.
Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs, who like Brees will someday be in the Hall of Fame, summed it up best.
