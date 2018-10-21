BALTIMORE — If it seems like you just finished reading a Drew Brees-hits-a-milestone story, it's because you probably did.

Here's hoping you have time for another one, because the milestones, much like Brees in the fourth quarter on Sunday, just won't stop.

Brees tossed his 500th career touchdown in the Saints' 24-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

He joined an exclusive fraternity of icons that he seems to be keeping company in the record books often these days: Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady.

In typical Brees fashion, he talked about his latest achievement in ho-hum fashion.

"Obviously it's a significant milestone, but I am more focused on winning and the stats will come," Brees said.

This time, unlike 13 days ago in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when he surpassed Manning to become the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, there was no stoppage in play to recognize the honor.

There was no thunderous ovation from the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium.

And David Baker, CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, wasn't standing on the sideline with his white gloves to haul the football to Canton, Ohio, like he was on that Monday night two weeks ago.

Not that Brees would have wanted the milestone ball to head to the Hall of Fame anyway.

Just ask Saints tight end Ben Watson, who caught No. 500 in the second quarter.

Brees wanted Watson to keep it.

Watson insisted Brees keep it.

Late rally, missed extra point gives Saints rare win over Ravens, Drew Brees 2 more milestones BALTIMORE — For the New Orleans Saints, beating the Baltimore Ravens has been about as rare as Justin Tucker missing a kick.

"That's the type of guy he is," Watson said. "He is always there for his teammates and always wants to do stuff for his teammates. I said 'I'm not taking it. You take it.' "

But that's typical Brees, never making a big deal of any of his individual accomplishments.

"Benjamin Watson is one of my favorite teammates of all time," Brees said. "He is a guy I look up to and who inspires me a lot. Can't think of a better guy to have caught that ball."

And as Brees would probably tell you, the number 500 probably wasn't as important as the No. 1 anyway.

That's how many wins he has against the Ravens after Sunday's comeback.

He had never beaten them before.

He lost to them his three previous times as a Saint and one time when he played with the San Diego Chargers.

Now he is one of just three players — Manning and Favre are the others — who have beaten all 32 teams in the NFL. Yeah, Brees even beat the Saints once when he played with the Chargers.

Underhill: How the Saints combated the Ravens' blitz in significant victory BALTIMORE — There are moments during a season where you can look back and identify a turning point.

So removing that Ravens' thorn from his side (particularly because it means a Saints' victory) is more important to Brees than joining the 500 Club.

"I am really glad, obviously," said Brees, who added touchdown No. 501 in the fourth quarter. "We only get to play them every four years or so. But they've had some tremendous defensive teams in the past. Guys like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Adalius Thomas, Peter Boulware and Haloti Ngata. Those guys are household names."

And so is Brees, who the Ravens had no answer for. And even when they did, it still wasn't enough.

That was evident in the third quarter when Brees somehow eluded a sack by Ravens' Tony Jefferson and completed a pass to Thomas.

It was a pivotal third-down play that kept a drive alive when the Saints were trailing 17-7.

Had he not made the play, chances are Brees wouldn't have got the win Sunday.

And without the win, the milestone wouldn't have meant anything.

And that's what makes Brees who he is.

Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs, who like Brees will someday be in the Hall of Fame, summed it up best.

"They have a helluva quarterback."