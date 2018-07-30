Tommylee Lewis knows he's in for a fight.

On top of the ever-changing cast of characters competing with Lewis for the returner role, Saints coach Sean Payton likened the race to the reality show "The Bachelor" on Sunday, saying it was wide-open.

For a player like Lewis, who has gotten 69 percent of his touches in the NFL in the return game over two seasons, that means his roster spot might be in jeopardy.

"I've had to fight for it all my life," Lewis said. "I'm 5-foot-7, I'm going to have to fight for it year in and year out. Ain't no pressure."

Facing a crowded group of wide receivers, Lewis's easiest path to the 53-man roster seems to be the return game, where he's averaged 9.8 yards per punt return and 21.9 yards per kickoff return over the past two seasons, with few highlight-reel returns.

A camp surprise two Augusts ago, Lewis now finds himself in the same situation again.

"You definitely take it as motivation," Lewis said. "Everybody wants to win a job, so you just go out there and put your best foot forward, give it what you've got."