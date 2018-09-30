EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After sacking Eli Manning twice and recording a team-high 11 tackles in New Orleans' 33-18 win over the New York Giants, Saints linebacker Demario Davis faced one last obstacle before leaving MetLife Stadium: He had to ask for directions out of the visitors’ locker room.
Davis spent five years in the facility as a member of the Jets but returned for the first time Sunday after signing a three-year deal with the Saints worth $24 million.
Pro Football Focus rated Davis as the best linebacker available in free agency last spring, and he played like it Sunday. His two sacks tied a career high, and both killed Giants drives while the game was still in the balance. He became the first Saints linebacker with a multi-sack game since David Hawthorne in 2014.
“He’s been a welcome addition to this defense,” third-year defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. “He brings athleticism, leadership; (he’s a) true playmaker behind us. For him to go out there and have that day, no surprise, but I know it felt good for him in a stadium he used to call home.”
Davis seemed to be his usual, outgoing self after the game when he hugged coach Sean Payton on the sideline and jammed out to The Notorious B.I.G. while changing. He even held up his postgame interview to make sure his sunglasses were properly adjusted. But he declined to share anything about what his return meant to him.
“Defensively, our goals are, each game, to stop the run and stop the pass, create takeaways, get off the field on third down and be good in the red zone,” Davis said when asked about his own performance. “When we do that, we’ll be successful.”
How motivated were you to come back here? “It was a big game for us, offensively and defensively,” Davis said.
You don’t seem too excited to talk about your personal game today, Davis was asked later. “Oh no, man, it’s team wins,” he said. “Team wins.”
One locker over, fellow linebacker Craig Robertson wasn’t buying it.
“That boy’s a dog!” Robertson yelled. “That’s his personal stats: Dog.”
“One stat matters: That ‘W’ column,” Davis said, laughing. “We got a win. I’m happy, man. I’m excited.”
Robertson wasn’t having it.
“Hey man, he’s modest,” Robertson said aloud. “I’ll talk for him: ‘My name is De-mo Davis, and I’m a dog.’ ”
Davis just laughed and walked away.
That just left his performance to do the talking.
The Giants received the second-half kickoff with a chance to take the lead, trailing only 12-7 after the Saints failed to reach the end zone in their first four red-zone trips. But Davis snuffed out the drive with four tackles over a five-play span, the last of which was a sack that turned second-and-5 into third-and-14 before the Giants were forced to punt.
Early in the fourth quarter, with the Saints ahead 19-10, Davis brought Manning down again on a third-and-6, forcing a change of possession that allowed the Saints to push the lead to 16 and effectively put the game out of reach.
With the camera on him after each sack, Davis celebrated by outstretching his arms and raising his right leg, imitating Jesus on the cross.
“I’m a believer and everything is to the glory of God, the glory of Christ,” Davis said of his celebration. “I just want to be an imitation of Him. I carry my cross every day just like Jesus.”
The Saints are certainly glad to have him, bringing both stability and big-play ability after years of a revolving door at the position.
“He’s an energetic guy. He’s passionate about football, passionate about playing this game, passionate about his teammates,” Rankins said. “I think one of the things that stands out about him is he treats everybody like a brother, like family.
“He’s a professional. He approaches each week the same. He’s going to try to come in here and make plays whether we’re playing in New York, Canada, Australia, doesn’t really matter. He’s going to come in here and try to make as many plays as he could.”