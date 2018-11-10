Dez Bryant’s season is officially over.
The New Orleans Saints placed the wide receiver on injured reserve after he suffered an Achilles injury during Friday’s practice.
The injury typically takes about eight months to recover.
Bryant signed a one-year contract with the Saints earlier this week. He was not expected to play this week against the Bengals regardless of his health after practicing only twice.
The Saints have struggled to get much production from their other receivers playing behind Michael Thomas. Bryant was expected to help shore that spot up once he got up to speed.
New Orleans promoted wide receiver Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad to take Bryant’s spot on the 53-man roster.