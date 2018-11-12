During a phone interview with the media Monday, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed he destroyed a fire alarm prior to the start of Sunday's road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, he took exception to reporting of the incident.

"I will confirm I destroyed a fire alarm before the game," he said. "Destroyed would be a little bit sensationalist."

Payton added that the alarm had been going off for 10 minutes within 20 minutes of kickoff.

"I just needed the noise to stop and will gladly take care of the repair costs," he said. "I consider the Brown family and that organization as close allies."