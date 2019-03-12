Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to re-sign with the Saints, according to a report by the NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Bridgewater was acquired by the Saints last August for a third round pick in a trade with the New York Jets.

On the day after the NFC championship game, Bridgewater talked about his first season with the Saints.

"When I found out I was being traded to the New Orleans Saints, I couldn't do anything but smile because I knew it was an opportunity of a lifetime," Bridgewater said. "Not only because of a good organization, but to learn from a guy like Drew... For me to come in at the end of training camp and to bond and click with these guys right away shows that this a great team, a great locker room, a great coaching staff, a great city."

According to the NFL Network report, the Miami native had a better deal with the Miami Dolphins, but "values the locker room culture and prospect of one day becoming the Saints starting quarterback."

Bridgewater played in five games this past season, starting in the regular season finale against the Carolina Panthers after the Saints had clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

He completed 14 of 23 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown in his first season with the Saints.

Bridgewater was considered one of the top free agent quarterbacks on the market this season.

On the day after the Saints' loss in the NFC championship, Bridgewater talked about his free agency and finding the balance between enjoying his year in New Orleans and trying to look elsewhere to become a starter.

"For one, you have the mindset that you have to put yourself first sometimes," Bridgewater said. "But at the end of the day too, you want to be in the best position to succeed as a player in this league. That's something I'm looking forward to. Just to continue to be in a position to allow me to succeed in this league."