The New Orleans Saints winning streak sits at eight, but getting their ninth-straight W won't be easy when the Philadelphia Eagles come to town Sunday.

The Saints, in fact, have struggled when it comes to playing against the defending Super Bowl champions from the previous season, holding eight consecutive losses.

One of these streaks will have to come to an end Sunday afternoon at the Superdome. How will the game unfold? Here's a rundown of how to watch, predictions and key storylines.

THE GAME

-- Who: New Orleans Saints (8-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (4-5)

-- When: 3:25 p.m.

-- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Saints-Eagles gameday preview: See keys to game, injury report, expert predictions, more The New Orleans Saints are back on the road in Week 10 of the 2018 season, traveling to Paul Brown Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH

-- WVUE-TV (FOX 8) in New Orleans

-- WGMB-TV (FOX 44) in Baton Rouge

-- Click here to more TV affiliates.

STREAMING

-- Via NFL Game Pass (click here to learn more.)

RADIO

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

-- Click here for more radio affiliates.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Can't see module below? Click here.

KEY STORYLINES

-- Thanks to Sean Payton's lost bet, Saints to sport popular color rush jerseys vs. Eagles

-- Alvin Kamara on saying the Saints would have beat Eagles in playoffs: 'Yeah, that's what I said'

-- Marcus Davenport, Terron Armstead ruled out for Sunday's game against Eagles

-- Saints' Jermon Bushrod ready for possible first start at left tackle since 2015 with Terron Armstead out

-- When will Brandon Marshall play? New Saints WR taking time to learn team, city before hitting field

-- Drew Brees's record-breaking season might seem normal, but it should not be taken for granted

-- One year after season-ending injury, Saints DE Alex Okafor wreaking havoc once again

-- Saints CB Eli Apple continues to improve after settling into new defense

-- How Sheldon Rankins has made the bull rush one of the deadliest elements of Saints' defense

-- Over last 3 games, Saints LB Alex Anzalone has shown 'gifted' skill set making big play after big play

-- Hidden benefit of Mark Ingram's suspension? Saints RB feels 'fresh' heading into second half of season

+4 One year after season-ending injury, Saints DE Alex Okafor wreaking havoc once again It's been a year since Alex Okafor thought someone had kicked him in the back of his heel.

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Nick Underhill

Saints 34, Eagles 20

It’s going to take a lot for a team to get me to pick against the Saints the rest of the season. Philadelphia looked like a tough game before the season started. Now, not so much. New Orleans should be able to handle the defensive Super Bowl champs in the Dome.

Rod Walker

Saints 38, Eagles 17

When the season began, I had this one as a Saints' loss. But the Eaglels are reeling and the Saints look pretty invincible. Philly's depleted secondary should have Sean Payton and Drew Brees licking their chops for this one. League's top scoring offense will run winning streak to nine in a row.