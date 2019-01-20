Social media was up in arms after a late no-call from NFL officials led to the Rams escaping the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with a win over the New Orleans Saints in overtime of the NFC Championship game Sunday.

It was inevitable that posts would go up decrying the officials and claiming the Rams paid them off. What was unexpected, however, was someone who just finished playing in the game would get in on the joke on Instagram.

That's where Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley comes in to play.

Gurley, who carried the ball four times for 10 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles' win, posted a photoshopped picture of himself and lead referee Bill Vinovich exchanging jerseys after the game. Gurley posted the photo with three emoji skulls and four crying while laughing emojis as the caption. It drew similar takes from various NFL players.

The meme is a riff on the tradition of NFL players exchanging jerseys with an opposing player after a game as a sign of respect.

View this post on Instagram 💀💀💀😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Todd Gurley (@tg4hunnid) on Jan 20, 2019 at 4:52pm PST

The no-call in question came late in the fourth quarter as the Saints were driving for a go-ahead score. On third down, Drew Brees uncorked a pass toward receiver Tommylee Lewis. As the receiver turned back for the ball, Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman ran through Lewis. There was no call for pass interference. The Saints would kick a field goal to go up 23-20, but a Rams field goal tied the game at the end of regulation. They would eventually win the game on a 57-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein in overtime.

Saints coach Sean Payton said he got a simple answer from the NFL league office after the game: "It was simple. They blew the call."

