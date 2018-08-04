Cameron Meredith doesn't have as much time as other new receivers to get in sync with his new quarterback.

Lured away from the Bears in free agency by the two-year, $9.5 million offer he got from the Saints, Meredith is still on his way back from the torn ACL that cost him last season.

The recovery has cost him practice time early in training camp. New Orleans has frequently held Meredith out of practices and limited his snaps through the first 10 days of camp.

Can't see video below? Click here.

"I think we're just being careful with him," Brees said. "Any time a guy is coming off an injury like that you just want to take it slow and monitor the reps."

But Brees isn't the type to let a rehabilitation keep him from getting ready for the season. Meredith was held out of most of practice on Saturday, but after the session ended, he paired up with Brees in the end zone to work on out routes at the goal line, sessions that have become frequent during camp so far.

"Even the days he didn't practice, we're kind of taking that time, just for him to see that ball come out of my hands and getting used to catching it," Brees said.

Meredith has had his moments on the days he's been able to practice, and even though he's not always on the field, the receiver's always learning.

"We're constantly talking about a lot of things," Brees said. "Talking about different concepts and locations and this is where I expect you and this is what I'm seeing. I want you to see the same thing, just get on the same page, building the chemistry."

How Tony Sparano influenced many members of the Saints' staff It's easy to wonder how differently things would have played out for Pete Carmichael if he hadn't landed a job in Cleveland to start his NFL c…