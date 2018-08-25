CARSON, Calif. — When Taysom Hill trotted into the game to take over for Tom Savage in the third quarter of Saturday night's preseason game, Drew Brees leaned over to Mark Ingram with a smile and started listing off all the things the second-year quarterback had already done.
Hill had picked up a first down on a fake punt. Minutes later, he'd made a tackle racing down in kickoff coverage, and he'd taken just about every special-teams snap in the first half.
If Hill could just throw for a touchdown and run for a touchdown in his time at quarterback, Brees told Ingram, he'd have the kind of stat line nobody ever puts together in the NFL.
Then Hill went out and did it.
One week after stumbling in his first NFL start, Hill turned in a performance against Los Angeles that both highlights the tantalizing possibilities of his athletic and ability and illustrates the difficult path he's been asked to navigate.
"Imagine the load that's on you as a quarterback," Brees said. "And then couple that with being a four-core special-teams guy. There's a lot on that guy's plate, and he's handled it as well as anybody can handle it."
Hill's task was made even more difficult this week because of what happened the last time he took the field. Offered a chance to prove himself against a No. 1 NFL defense, Hill turned the ball over four times against Arizona, a performance that started with bad luck and seemed to spiral from there.
Bouncing back from a rough outing like that is no easy task for a quarterback.
But Hill has now spent the better part of a year watching a master.
"Overall, it's having the same mentality," Hill said. "Staying constant is something that Drew does really well, and I had a unique opportunity to see him do that all season last year."
Hill is so good on special teams — veteran coach Mike Westhoff has praised him profusely, vowing not to let the offense take Hill off of the kicking units — that it's easy to believe he might have been OK merely bulling his way for the first down on the fake punt and making a tackle on the kickoff.
A lot of players like Hill, undrafted free agents desperate for a chance, build their careers in the NFL on special teams.
And Hill is good enough that he could be the kind of special teamer who can become a fan favorite, a player like former Saint Steve Gleason or New England specialist Matthew Slater or Buffalo Bills legend Steve Tasker.
"There's something he brings to the team that carries and permeates through the sideline," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "When you see a quarterback who's down making a tackle as one of the faster players on the coverage units. ... there's a spirit about him that I think is contagious and good."
For Hill, though, playing special teams is fun, a way to help the team and unleash some of his athleticism while he pursues his ultimate goal.
"Look, in the long run, I want to play quarterback," Hill said. "Being able to operate efficiently and effectively inside this offense has always been my mindset in this training camp."
Hill did not get a chance to play against the Los Angeles starters on Sunday night, but once he took the reins of the offense, he erased some of last week's start with the kind of efficient, effective performance he craves.
First, Hill used his signature athleticism to score a rushing touchdown from 11 yards out, but it wasn't a case of a dual-threat quarterback leaning on his legs as a crutch.
This time Hill used his wheels to turn a broken play into something beautiful.
"They covered everything pretty well, and as I'm looking through my progression, as a dual-threat guy, you're always the last option," Hill said. "As I'm moving, I'm still trying to get the ball in the end zone, and nothing came open."
Hill has an extra option available to him that Brees and fellow backup Tom Savage rarely consider.
But he knows it must be a last resort, and he carried just three times as the quarterback on Saturday night. Hill did most of his damage against Los Angeles as a passer, completing 7 of 8 passes for 66 yards and a late 5-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith that featured him buying a little time and space with his feet before finding the open man.
"I think there are defensive looks that are more conducive for a quarterback to run the ball, and there can be some times when it's difficult to not do that when you can get a big gain, but overall, I think my mindset is to stick to what the play is, let the play run its course," Hill said. "If they cover a play, then make them pay."
Hill might not be ready to be Brees' primary backup this season. Savage was the next man up after Brees on Saturday, and the former Texans quarterback seems a little more polished in the role.
But Hill will have a key place on this Saints team as he continues to pursue his ultimate goal.
"I can't say enough about him, his contributions to the team, his mindset, his work ethic, his unselfishness," Brees said. "He wants to play quarterback, he loves playing quarterback, and he's making strides, he's developing a comfort level in this offense."
Enough of a comfort level that his primary goal, playing quarterback in the NFL, appears to be firmly in play."