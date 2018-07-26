Football (practice) is back!

Follow live as the New Orleans Saints kick off their 2018 training camp on Wednesday. Saints camp runs through Sunday Aug. 19. Click here for full schedule.

Saints training camp attendance: Nearly all hands on deck for opening practice The New Orleans Saints expected to have nearly all hands on deck for the opening of training camp.

'Hopefully we can make him proud': Saints start first training camp without Tom Benson The New Orleans Saints are about to embark on their first season in 33 years without owner Tom Benson at the helm.