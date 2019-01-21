It won't make a difference for jilted Saints fans and players, but the missed call that likely cost New Orleans a Super Bowl berth could lead to a big rule change.

The NFL competition committee -- of which Saints coach Sean Payton is a member -- will consider making penalties like pass interference reviewable when it meets this offseason, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The possible change will be discussed "at length," as well as other calls coaches feel should be subject to review, according to the report, citing an anonymous source.

A change would have to be approved by at least 75 percent of the NFL owners. Pass interference calls are currently not reviewable under league rules.

The rule change comes into question amid furor following a missed pass interference call late in the Saints' NFC Championship loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The fateful play occurred when Drew Brees uncorked a pass to receiver Tommylee Lewis, who was knocked off his feet by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman well before the ball arrived. No penalty was called, and the Saints were forced to settle for a field goal and a 23-20 lead.

The Rams drove down the field for a tying field goal at the end of regulation, eventually winning in overtime on a 57-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.

When asked about the play after the game, head referee Bill Vinovich did not offer an opinion.

"It was a judgement call by the covering official," he said. "I personally have not seen the play."

After the game, Payton said he had talked with the NFL league office by phone, and they confirmed the call was blown.

"We spoke initially. Then I called to follow up. First thing [VP of NFL officiating Al Riveron] said when I got on the phone. They messed it up," Payton said after the game. "But we went to these league meetings. We sit as an ownership group and we don't further evaluate the replay system. It's just too much at stake. Listen, it's a hard job for those guys because it's happening fast., but I don't know if there ever a more obvious pass interference call that, here it is in the NFC Championship game. Tough one to swallow."

For the full report from the Washington Post, click here.