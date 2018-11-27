New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys in Week 13
When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV: Fox
Radio: WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3 in New Orleans; KMDL-FM, 97.3 in Lafayette; WDGL-FM, 98.1 in Baton Rouge; en español: WGSO-AM, 990; WVDU-FM, 97.9
Records: Saints 10-1; Cowboys 6-5
Coaches: Saints, Sean Payton (115-72), 12th season; Cowboys, Jason Garrett (73-58), 9th season
Offense: RB Ezekiel Elliott, the league's leader in rushing, makes the Cowboys' offense go. Elliott has rushed for a league-best 1,074 yards this season and averages 4.9 yards per carry. He has gone over 100 yards in six games this season, including each of the past three weeks thanks in part to an offensive line that Sean Payton says has improved each week. The Saints haven't yielded a 100-yard rusher in the last 20 games. Elliott is also a receiving threat out of the backfield. His 47 receptions is the highest on the team. ... When Elliott gets going, it opens up thinks for QB Dak Prescott. Prescott has completed 219 of 336 passes for 2,427 yards. He's also a threat running the ball. He's the team's second leading rusher with 279 yards and averages 4.8 yards every time he takes off. ... The acquisition of WR Amari Cooper has been a boost to the offense that ranks 28th in the league in passing (199.5 yards per game) and sixth in rushing (134.5 yards per game). Cooper has played in just four games, but has 22 catches for 349 yards and leads the team in TD receptions (3).... Cole Beasley has caught a 46 passes for a team-high 459 yards. ... The Cowboys are averaging 21.3 points, which ranked 23rd in the league... The offensive line hasn't been great in pass protection. They have allowed 38 sacks this season, the second most in the NFL and Prescott has been hit 75 times, the sixth most in the league. LT Tyron Smith, who suffered a stinger two weeks ago against the Falcons, will be a game-time decision, the Cowboys announced on Tuesday morning.
Defense: The Cowboys' defense has been one of the league's best as far as keeping team's from scoring. They are allowing just 19.4 points per game, which is the third best in the league. The most points any team has scored on the Cowboys is 28 points (the Tennessee Titans), but now they face an offense that is averaging a league best 37.2 points per game. LB Leighton Vander Esch leads the team in tackles with 93 and could become the first rookie in franchise history to lead the team in tackles. He also has a pair of interceptions. ... DE Demarcus Lawrence is the team's leader in sacks with 8.5. As a team, Dallas has recorded 31 sacks this season. Tyrone Crawford (4.5 sacks) and Jaylon Smith (4) also have put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. But getting to Drew Brees hasn't been easy this season. He's only been sacked 10 times all year... DE Taco Charlton could possibly return this week, which would give the Cowboys some depth up front. ... The run defense has been solid, allowing just 93.6 yards per game, which ranks fifth in the league. The pass defense, though, yields 237.5 yards per game (21st in the league). The secondary has 7 interceptions this season, led by Vander Esch and Xavier Woods. Woods, a safety who played at Louisiana Tech, recorded his two picks in the past three weeks. He also has broken up five passes during that span .
Special teams: Kicker Brett Maher has made 4 of 5 field goals from beyond 50 yards out. His only miss from that distant was a 52-yarder that hit the upright and would have forced overtime against the Redskins. He made a 42-yarder two weeks ago as time expired to beat the Atlanta Falcons. He is also 22 of 23 on PATs. ... Punter Chris Jones is averaging 44.6 yards per punt. including a season-long 56-yarder.
