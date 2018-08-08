Tom Savage and Taysom Hill take center stage Thursday night.
For the first time in years, the job of backing up Drew Brees is something less than a foregone conclusion. The New Orleans Saints typically had a veteran backup in his 30s working behind Brees. Savage and Hill are young options still trying to establish themselves in the NFL.
And as the Saints have reduced the time Brees spends actually playing in the preseason — he sat out the first two preseason games last year — the backups' opportunities to make an impression have increased.
"Both them are going to get a lot of work in this preseason," Saints coach Sean Payton said of Savage and Hill. "Both are doing well. Ultimately, it's how the team moves with them in there and putting us in positions to score."
Payton did not say who will start, or how the playing time will be divvied up in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Savage, a 28-year-old who started nine games in three years with the Houston Texans, appears to have stepped into the lead for the role, based on experience and the first two weeks of training camp.
While Savage and Hill have both worked with the second team in camp, Savage is completing 68.8 percent of his passes during 11-on-11 work and hasn't thrown an interception. Hill, on the other hand, is completing just 43.6 percent of his throws, and he has tossed three picks.
On the flip side, Hill's mobility is a quality that isn't always easy to evaluate in a practice setting.
“They are two different-type players, but ultimately you want to see the offense move the ball," Payton said.
Hill, who is heading into his second NFL season, likely would not be a Saint without his preseason performance in Green Bay a year ago.
A mobile option who made plays on the move for the Packers, Hill completed 14 of 20 throws for 149 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards in the preseason for Green Bay.
When Payton sat down to scout former Packers wide receiver Max McCaffrey, he found himself watching Hill, and the subsequent evaluation led to the Saints claiming Hill on waivers, keeping him on the active roster all season and then turning him into a special-teams sensation.
Playing in the preseason is a unique challenge for a passer. Quarterbacks, unlike other positions, rarely come out of games, so the short bursts of action in the preseason are a different experience.
"I think it's natural for you, as a quarterback, knowing that your time is going to be limited and knowing you're trying to put a good display out there — I think it's normal to feel like you need to press, try to make all the big plays and all the big throws," Hill said. "The challenge is to try to get rid of that mentality."
A quarterback also knows that how he plays in the preseason could affect the evaluation of other players on the offense.
"I think there's this fine line where you want to give other guys opportunities to make plays, and you want to put balls up there in one-on-one situations so guys can go up and make plays and get good film out there," Hill said. "The biggest thing for me is to operate inside the offense and do that as efficiently as possible. This offense is built to take shots, so take the shots when they're there."
Hill's special-teams ability means both quarterbacks could end up on the 53-man roster. If Savage wins the backup job, Hill can be an emergency quarterback and a special-teams ace, and he may take some snaps in the kicking game Thursday night.
But both players want to be the backup to Brees, and Thursday represents their first chance to make an impression in a game.
"I'm just going to treat it like a normal game," Savage said. "I’m going to prepare and get ready and go have some fun."