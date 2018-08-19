Dress code: Shorts and shells
Attendance: DE Alex Okafor, TE Michael Hoomanawanui, S Rickey Jefferson (torn ACL), CB Arthur Maulet and WR Keith Kirkwood were not at practice. CB P.J. Williams (ribs) worked out on the side.
Returned: G Andrus Peat
Top form: Marshon Lattimore reminded why he is one of the best cornerbacks in the league during Sunday’s practice. The cornerback intercepted a pass down the sideline intended for Ted Ginn Jr., then on the next snap nearly ripped a pass away from Michael Thomas. It looked like Lattimore might have taken the ball away as they went to the ground, but Sean Payton said he thought Thomas was down by contact, though he added that he didn’t get a great look at the play. But there was no question when Lattimore jumped another Drew Brees pass intended for Tre’Quan Smith for his second interception of the day to end a two-minute drill.
Bad splits: The Saints are still working on getting everyone lined up correctly on offense. When New Orleans was walking through some Hail Mary scenarios, Ginn had to be reminded to line up tighter to the formation. Payton let it be known after the Arizona game that he was not pleased with how the wide receivers have been performing and said they have been messing up too many details. Correcting it appears to be an ongoing process.
Davenport progress: Marcus Davenport was again dressed and in attendance for practice. He took part in some positional drills, including one where he drilled his pass-rushing technique. While going through the drill, he received tips and pointers from defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen. Davenport did not take part in team drills or one-on-one rushes against the offensive line.
Meredith looks good: WR Cameron Meredith did well in one-on-ones against the defensive backs. On one rep, he made a physical catch against CB Ken Crawley on a hitch route. On his second play, he made a catch near the sideline against tight coverage by Crawley. Brees placed the pass where only Meredith could get it. The receiver caught his only target during team drills.
Kamara highlights: It was interesting to see Alvin Kamara working with the wide receiver while the rest of the running backs went through another drill. But it probably shouldn’t be much of a surprise considering how often Kamara splits out and runs receiver routes. Later in practice, Kamara took the ball up the middle and broke off a long run. While the session did not include live tackling, it looked like a legitimate gain from the media’s point of view.
Do it again: After the offense blew a protection that led to four or so players breaking into the backfield to sack QB Tom Savage, the Saints stopped the team period and made the offense walk through the play to get everyone on the same page. Those kinds of moments do not happen often, but that is why they practice.
Notes: TE Ben Watson made an impressive one-handed catch with S J.T. Gray in coverage, but earlier Gray broke up a pass intended for TE Josh Hill. … DE George Jonhson had two impressive reps during one-on-ones. … Peat won one of his reps against DT David Onyemata during the same period. … DE Cam Jordan, DL Mitchell Loewen, DE Trey Hendrickson, and S Vonn Bell were among those who picked up sacks. … The defense busted a coverage and allowed TE Josh Hill to get wide open. … WR Tre’Quan Smith almost had the offensive play of the day when he went across the middle and nearly made a leaping catch, but he lost control of the ball and he came to the ground. … LB Demario Davis broke up a pass during one-on-ones and another during team drills.