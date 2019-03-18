With a 62-yard touchdown toss before a national television on Monday Night Football, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time passing yards leader. Brees passed Peyton Manning's previous record and forever etched his name into the 91-year-old league's stone tablets of history.

Brees did not break another NFL passing record this week, but he did earn a spot on ESPN's fourth annual World Fame 100. ESPN ranked the long-time Saints quarterback No. 71. The metric ranks athletes' fame through a combination of Google searches, endorsement dollars and social media followers.

Brees earned $13 million in endorsements last year and has 3.1 million social media followers. His ranking dropped from last year's rendition (No. 47). He joined fellow NFL players Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr., Collin Kaepernick, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz and Rob Gronkowski on the list.

Brees is the fourth highest NFL player on the list behind Brady, Beckham and Kaepernick.

Portugal soccer player, Cristiano Ronaldo, topped the rankings.