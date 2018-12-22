The Heisman Trophy is back home at his mom's house in Flint, Michigan.
For a while, Shonda Ingram kept it smack dab in the middle of the kitchen table.
But now it has it own special area, where a light shines on it.
There was a time when some thought that trophy might be the bright spot of Mark Ingram's football career, an exclamation point on a splendid college career that wouldn't carry over into the pros.
Mark Ingram, now in his eighth season with the Saints, heard the doubters loud and clear in his early days in New Orleans.
"I remember getting booed in our own stadium before," Ingram says. "I never forget those things. At the end of the day it didn't really matter to me what those people felt or thought. I always just believed in myself. I never really worried about the doubters and the haters or the people who said I was a bust."
Fast forward to the present, with the Saints (12-2) set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in what is sure to be a playoff-like atmosphere in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and Ingram has turned those doubters into believers as he's rumbled through and around defenders on his way to the end zone and into the Saints' record book.
Seven years and 49 touchdowns ago, he crossed the goal line for the first time.
The Saints were playing the Houston Texans in the Superdome that day when Drew Brees handed the ball off to Ingram, who remembers the play as if it happened last week instead of way back in September 2011.
"Inside zone," Ingram said. "I bent it back, ran up (Robert) Meachem's back and was able to push myself in the end zone."
Ingram's touchdown celebration, like his jersey number, was different that day.
Sporting No. 28 back then instead of his now-familiar No. 22, Ingram didn't leap into the crowd like he often does these days. There was no backpack-kid dance like the one he broke out last season. He didn't slam the ball into the turf.
That first touchdown celebration was much more simple.
"I got on my knees and thanked the Lord for it," Ingram said.
He then stood up and pointed towards the sky.
Chances are, his next touchdown celebration will be a lot like that first one. His next rushing TD will be the 50th of his career, putting him ahead of Deuce McAllister as the Saints' all-time leader in that category. It could come as early as Sunday, with the Saints in need of one victory in their final two games to clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.
"In front of the Saints' fans, the home crowd, that would be pretty cool," Ingram said.
It's one of two franchise records Ingram is approaching. He's also just 153 yards shy of becoming the Saints' all-time leading rusher, a record also held by McAllister.
"I definitely appreciate it, because I know what Deuce meant to this organization and how good of a career he had," Ingram said. "So just to be mentioned with him is big. Anytime you're mentioned as all-time in anything in franchise history, that's something special and something I don't take for granted."
McAllister, the color analyst for Saints radio broadcasts, has supported Ingram since he came into the league in 2011. He's given pointers along the way to help Ingram get to where he is today. Now Ingram is doing the same thing, passing his knowledge down to younger players in the locker room like practice squad running back Martez Carter. The rookie said Ingram has been like a "mentor." Each Thursday night, Ingram takes all the running backs to dinner to help the unit bond.
"I think he's a great teammate, he cares about them and he's passionate," said Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. "I think they respect his game, how he plays, how he goes out and gives effort, 100 percent effort. He's always bringing his best, and I think the players respect that."
If it hadn't been for a 4-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs to start the season, Ingram probably would have already broken both records. But for Ingram, there's probably no better time to etch his name into the record books than now. December, especially right around Christmas time, has always been a special time of the year for him.
His first daughter, Myla, was born on Christmas Eve of 2014.
She celebrates her birthday just three days after her dad, who turned 29 on Friday.
And this is the time of year Ingram has his annual holiday shopping spree. This year's event, part of the Mark Ingram Foundation, was held Tuesday. It caters to kids who have incarcerated parents, a cause near and dear to him. Ingram's father, former NFL player Mark Ingram Sr., was in and out of jail when Ingram was a kid.
"They feel inspired, encouraged that someone in their same shoes can be successful," Ingram said. "It's just about setting an example. That's everything to me. To be able to lend a helping hand and be able to relate to them and let them know that just because you have a parent or two in jail doesn't mean you have to go down the same path, doesn't mean you have to let that define you and doesn't mean you can't have a great relationship with your parents. It doesn't mean you can't accomplish anything you want. So around these holiday times, just to be able to give and spread the love is huge and something I always look forward to. I always love doing my thing around this time of the year."
It's one of the reasons Ingram was nominated as the Saints' nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, presented to a player for work off the field.
"The work he puts in is truly from the heart and you can see it every time he puts on an event," Saints defensive end Cam Jordan said.
The Saints drafted both Jordan and Ingram in 2011. They've been close ever since.
"He's a spark plug for our offense, and he's been a leader at running back since he took over in the backfield," Jordan said. "As much as the backfield has had depth since he got here, from Pierre Thomas to Darren Sproles to C.J. Spiller to Adrian Peterson ... You can name all of them, and Mark's been a staple. You can't help but appreciate the way he takes the field every day and never lets up and he never lets anything get to him."
Even during the times he could have.
He counted on his family, his friends and his teammates to get him through those times.
They are the ones who stuck by his side and believed in him, he said, when nobody else did.
"You are talking about a guy who came from Flint, Michigan, and went to Alabama and became the first Heisman Trophy winner there," Jordan said. "So all he knows is great. So doubters are going to doubt, but at the end of the day Mark's work shines through."
Not that Ingram ever had any doubts.
"The Lord has blessed me with my talents and my ability," Ingram said. "I knew if I stayed focused and stayed grinding, it would all work out."