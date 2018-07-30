Rookie safety Kamrin Moore (hamstring) and second-year center Cameron Tom (shoulder) are both not practicing at Monday’s session of Saints training camp.
Tom is wearing a sling on his left arm, but a source said the injury is not expected to be serious.
As expected, former LSU wide receiver Travin Dural is not at practice after undergoing surgery for a broken humerus suffered on Sunday.
Left tackle Terron Armstead is getting a veteran’s day off, part of a plan the Saints put together for rest before camp.
Wide receiver Brandon Coleman and tight end Michael Hoomanawanui remain on the active/PUP list.