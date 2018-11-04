Saints linebacker Demario Davis wasn't worried.
Even with the Saints clinging to a 3-point lead against one of the most explosive offensive in the league who kept battling back all afternoon, Davis wasn't worried.
Afterall, Drew Brees was on the field.
"It's like giving the ball to Michael Jordan with the game on the line," Davis said. "Don't worry about it. We're in good hands."
Yes, they were.
Brees delivered a 72-yard touchdown strike to Michael Thomas with 3:52 left, delivering the dagger in the Saints' 45-35 victory that sent the Los Angeles Rams back to the West Coast with their first loss of the season.
The Saints (7-1), who haven't lost since the season opener, now own the NFL's longest winning streak.
The Rams (8-1) fell from being the league's lone unbeaten after their furious second half rally fell short.
This one, which lived up to the pre-game hype you'd expect from two of the top offenses in the league, wasn't easy.
It started off like the thriller many hoped for.
Then it looked like it was headed for rout by the Saints.
And finally, it became a thriller once again, not sealed until the Brees-to-Thomas touchdown.
After Brees dialed up Thomas for the touchdown, Thomas pretended to dial up someone too, removing a cell phone stashed under the goal post cushion, ala former Saints Joe Horn's touchdown celebration in 2003.
The 73,086 in the Mercedes- Benz Superdome erupted, not only for the tribute but also because they could finally breathe a sigh of relief after the Rams' rally.
The touchdown gave Thomas 211 yards receiving on the day, breaking the franchise single game mark. The previous record was Wes Chandler's 205 yards in 1979 against the Atlanta Falcons.
"My number was called," Thomas said. "The play presented itself. I made a play for my team. I live for those type of moments."
Brees, who threw for just 120 yards in last week's victory over the Minnesota Vikings, completed 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards and four touchdowns.
"Obviously none bigger than the one at the end of the game," Brees said. "(Mike's) just a big time player who's always ready to make big time plays."
Alvin Kamara also scored three touchdowns, all in the first half when it looked like the Saints were going to make this one a blowout.
"We are focused on us," Kamara said. "We are only worried about the track we are one. There is no derailing this train."
And in the first half, the Saints sure looked like the part of a train. They came into the game averaging 33.4 points. They eclipsed that before halftime when they built a 35-17 lead. The only first half possession they didn't score a touchdown was one that ended with a Mark Ingram fumble at their own 22 yard line.
But the Rams weren't able to capitalize on Ingram's miscue.
Instead, the Rams' series turned into a momentum shifting one for the Saints after the Rams attempted a fake on a 34-yard field goal. Saints linebacker Craig Robertson stopped Johnny Hekker on the play. The play went to the replay booth where it was determined Hekker was short.
"I just tried to cut him off," Robertson said. "I'm just glad I was able to make a play for my team. It was a huge turn the tide for us."
The Saints took over and outscored the Rams 21-3 to close out the half. The last of those touchdowns was set up when Alex Anzalone intercepted a Jared Goff pass. Kamara scored six plays later on a 1-yard run, his third of the half.
But the Rams didn't go away. They erased their 35-14 deficit in the second half and tied it 35-35 with 9:57 remaining on Goff's 42-yard touchdown to Cooper Kupp, the grandson of former Saints offensive line Jake Kupp.
The Saints went ahead for good on their next possession though on a 54-yard field goal by Wil Lutz. The Saints defense did their part as well, holding Rams' running back Todd Gurley to 68 yards on 13 carries. Gurley came into the game averaging 100 yards per game, tops in the league.
"Good win," said Saints coach Sean Payton. "We had two good teams going back and forth. The momentum shifted in the second half in their favor. Credit those guys. They fought back and really came right back into the game. In the end, we made enough plays, we won an important game."