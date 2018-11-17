It's been a year since Alex Okafor thought someone had kicked him in the back of his heel.
He remembers the play as if it happened last week, not last year.
"I thought we had a blitz on and a linebacker had run up the back of my leg," Okafor recalls. "When I went back and watched the tape, it wasn't that. I saw that I just ended up dropping. It was a shock. Not as painful as people think, but I wouldn't wish it on anybody."
Monday marks one year since Okafor suffered a torn Achilles in that Nov. 19 game against the Washington Redskins, wiping out the rest of what was shaping up to be a promising season for the Saints' defensive end.
He had surgery the day before Thanksgiving, ending a season in which he was second on the team in tackles, sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hits.
A year later, Okafor is starting to look like the 2017 version of himself.
"For him to come back and be moving as well as he is and playing as well as he is, it's a testament to not only the man above, but the work (Alex) has put in to make sure his body is right to get out there and be the player he was," defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. "He's about business. He laughs and jokes with us and we are all like brothers, but when he gets between those white lines, he turns that switch on."
That's become quite evident over the past month. Nineteen of his 28 quarterback hurries have come in the Saints' past four games. His 28 hurries for the season is second only to teammate Cam Jordan's 32.
"We missed his presence last year," Jordan said. "For him to come back and be as active as he has been is just what we needed. He's creating pressure. The sack numbers may not show it, but he's active. You find somebody who can play all three downs like that, it's complimentary."
The Saints believed Okafor would return to 100 percent. It's why they gave him a two-year, $10 million contract in the offseason despite an injury that typically requires 8 to 10 months of recovery time.
But more importantly, Okafor believed in himself.
He was plenty motivated, especially after having to watch his teammates play without him last season. He'd watch from the press box area of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for home games and tune in on television when the Saints were on the road.
"That was hard," Okafor admits. "Since we were winning, it made it a little easier on the eyes. But anytime you can't contribute, it's a tough feeling. I was already motivated. Then after the Minnesota (playoff) game, I was extra-motivated to get back. I knew what type of team we had, and I knew we could make a Super Bowl run. I just knew I wanted to be healthy enough to be a part of that. So far, everything has held true."
Okafor, who has two sacks this season, played on 38 of the Saints' 43 defensive snaps (88 percent) in Sunday's lopsided victory over the Bengals. It was the most among any defensive player.
"You can just see his confidence," defensive tackle David Onyemata said. "That's an injury that can be career-changing, but he just handles his business."
His teammates have welcomed his presence. They know just how much better the defense is with Okafor lining up on the opposite side of Jordan. It helps with the game within the game the defensive line plays.
"We all know what Cam can do," Rankins said. "We joke that it's Cam versus everybody else and we are all trying to beat Cam there (to the quarterback). We know Cam can take over a game by himself defensively, so the rest of us put an emphasis on ourselves to try to beat him to the punch — and last week, Alex was able to harass (Bengals quarterback) Andy Dalton the way he did."
Okafor had five quarterback hurries against Dalton, following up the previous three weeks when he had four each against the Rams and the Vikings and a season-best six against the Ravens.
"I see him getting back a little bit to more where he was at last year," Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "I think over the last couple weeks I’ve seen some better rushes out of him and maybe it's not always getting to the quarterback, but there's a lot of times that he's pressing that pocket back in the quarterback and making it uncomfortable for him.”
Okafor knows all too well that the next play isn't always promised to you.
He learned that lesson battling injuries during his time with the Arizona Cardinals before signing with the Saints in 2017. He re-learned it a year ago when he had to be helped off the Superdome turf.
And there was a reminder in training camp in August, when he hyperextended his knee, an injury he admits he thought at the time might cause him to miss this season. And then, less than two weeks ago, he watched as newly acquired teammate Dez Bryant went down in practice with a torn Achilles.
"Just because it was the same injury, it hit me extra-hard," Okafor said. "I'm praying for a speedy recovery for him. You never know when it's your time. Some things you can't control. It's why I don't take any days for granted, and I just give everything I got every play I'm on the field."