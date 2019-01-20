Terron Armstead, like everyone else in the New Orleans Saints locker room, has waited for this chance all his life.
The Saints' left tackle, in his sixth NFL season, knows these opportunities don't come along often.
So Armstead appreciates the magnitude of what will happen at 2:05 p.m. Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, when the Saints play in what is easily the franchise's most significant game in nine years.
"Growing up, you always dream about the Super Bowl," Armstead said. "The bright lights. The thrill of it. Being a champion. Football immortality. Playing a game we love. It's so close."
The Saints haven't been this close since the 2009-10 season when they won their first and only world championship. If the No. 1 seeded Saints (14-3) can beat the No. 2 Los Angeles Rams (14-3) in Sunday's NFC championship game, they'll head to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.
"When you put yourself in a position like we did to be able to be where we are, we want to seize every moment," receiver Ted Ginn Jr said.
Ginn is seeking his third trip to the Super Bowl, having played in one with the San Francisco 49ers and another with the Carolina Panthers.
He's hungry to get back again. So is his coach, who will take part in his third NFC championship since taking over the Saints in 2006.
This is what Sean Payton says drives him.
"It's like a drug a little bit once you've been to this game," Payton said. "And I've told our guys that. Many of them haven't. But once you've been to it, it's hard to describe. So picture your most exciting thing you can envision, outside of certain family things, and then times it by a thousand."
Drew Brees, who will play his first football game as a 40-year-old after hitting the milestone birthday Tuesday, knows these opportunities are rare. He and Payton were together for the Saints' other two NFC title games (2006 and 2009) as well.
"I had the chance to be a part of some great teams here and a lot of playoff games," Brees said. "Three NFC championship games in 13 years. It's a hard game to get to, that's for sure. So we won't take that for granted.”
Saints rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport was a 13-year-old kid the last time the Saints made it this far.
So he isn't quite sure what to expect Sunday.
"I don't know," Davenport said. "I don't have anything else to compare it to."
But there is one thing Davenport is certain about.
"I just know the Dome is going to be rocking," Davenport said. "Actually deafening."
Much like the players, the Saints' fans have waited to get back this far. For them, the nine-year wait to get back this close to the Super Bowl has in some ways felt just as long as the 43 seasons they waited to win the first Lombardi Trophy.
So the players know they aren't just playing for the guys in the locker room, but also for the 73,000-plus who will be in the Dome, not to mention all the others who will be watching from their homes or their favorite sports bar.
"This city feeds off the Saints," Armstead said. "It's crazy, but it's so true. We have such a passionate fan base and they are going to let you know if you're doing good or bad. We just want it for everybody in this great city. The crime rate is down, just because the Saints are winning. That's a beautiful thing and we just have to keep that going."
Saints running back Alvin Kamara, like his coach, admits that winning in the playoffs is like a drug.
"It's definitely addictive," Kamara said. "You want to keep elevating. You want to keep getting to the next level and the next level until you reach the ultimate level, which is the Super Bowl. So that's what we're chasing right now."
Kamara knows he and his teammates aren't chasing it alone.
"I think we will rise to the occasion," Kamara said. "From the fans, to the city, to us. Everybody. We're all ready."