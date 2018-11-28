The Saints head to Dallas on a 10-game winning streak, and the Cowboys owner's comments indicate he's well aware of what his team faces.

Jerry Jones went on local Dallas radio and said a win over the Saints "would really lift this team," currently leading the crowded NFC East with a 6-5 record, even saying his team should treat the game like the Super Bowl.

"Each play, we've got to think it's the Super Bowl play," Jones said Tuesday, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News. "If every player on every play in this game says, 'When we put that tape on Monday, it's going to look like one of my best plays of the year,' it's really going to take that kind of focus to beat a team like this."

Dallas comes into the Thursday Night Football game on a streak of their own, winning three straight games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and most recently the Washington Redskins on Thanskgiving.

The Saints are fresh off a victory of the Falcons themselves on Thanksgiving, and have won their last three games by an average margin of more than 30 points.

The Cowboys, however, are no stranger to setting a trap for a streaking Saints squad. The Cowboys came into New Orleans in in 2009, ending the team's unbeaten run and surprisingly sending the team to 13-1. New Orleans would lose the final two games of the season before going on to win its first Super Bowl in franchise history.

That 13-game winning streak is the longest in Saints history.

New Orleans, currently in position for the No. 1 seed by virtue of a tiebreaker with the Los Angeles Rams, can clinch the NFC East as early as Sunday with a win and a loss by the Carolina Panthers.

