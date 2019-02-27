INDIANAPOLIS — Newly hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians chuckled when he heard the question.

It was about expanding instant replay.

"You don't want to get me started on instant replay," Arians said. "I think there are a lot of things that we can improve in our officiating. And I think it should be addressed soon."

Arians was one of several coaches who weighed in on the subject Wednesday during their media availability at the NFL combine.

The expansion of instant replay has been a hot topic around the NFL since January after the highly publicized controversial missed call in the NFC Championship game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams. A flag for pass interference should have been thrown on the play in which Rams' defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived. Judgment calls aren't reviewable under the league's current rules.

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway, one of eight members of the NFL's competition committee, said Wednesday that the committee is still gathering information about possible rule changes. The committee hasn't come up with any proposals yet to change the rule. Any rule change would require a two-thirds vote (24 of the 32 owners) at the league's owners' meeting in March.

"We'd like to not have the play that happened in the New Orleans play," Elway said. "We are doing everything we can to try to eliminate those type plays. Now whether that's through an additional official or though replay, we are still exploring all options."

Elway spoke to the media one day after New York Giants owner John Mara, also on the committee, told reporters he doesn't anticipate significant changes coming to the replay system.

"I don't know what magnitude we go to for instant replay," Arians said. "We definitely don't want to stop the game on every play, but I think there are some things we can tweak to make the game better."

Several of the coaches, like Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel and Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn were indifferent about expanding replay, saying they will play by whatever rules are set.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was more vocal and supports change.

"Look at how tough it is for these officials," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said the worst vantage point to watch a game is on the sideline and on the field. He suggests perhaps adding an extra official in the press box.

"The fans actually have a better view of the game from an officiating standpoint than the officials do," Harbaugh said. "So these clear and obvious mistakes that are inevitably going to get made; it's not just one play in a championship game. It happens every single week because the job is so tough and it moves so fast and the angles aren't great. If we can put somebody in the box that has a better angle that can help officiate the game from up there, let's do that. If we can have more plays into replay, let's do that."

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is hesitant to make any drastic changes without weighing all the pros and cons.

"The biggest thing when you expand replays is you have to really consider the unintended consequences," Garrett said. "Everybody wants to make sure we get all the calls right. I think that's a worthwhile objective and I think we have done a really good job of that in recent years and getting better at that. The game is never going to be perfect. I'm not sure the expansion to replay is the answer to everything because there are so many different unintended consequences."

Saints coach Sean Payton and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, the two coaches on the competition committee, weren't available for comment Wednesday.

Harbaugh, meanwhile, hopes something changes. He says the officials have a hard enough job. So anything the committee can do to help them will also help the game.

"We've put a lot of rules in place that have made it really tough on them," Harbaugh said. "They have a lot on their plate. Let's make sure at the end of the day, the fans walk out of the stadium and walk away from the TV sets knowing that was a good hard fought, well-played fairly-officiated game and the outcome is what it should be and that the right team won the game."