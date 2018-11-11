CINCINNATI — The Saints are looking to add another veteran receiver.
Brandon Marshall will be in with the team on Monday, and New Orleans hopes to sign him to a contract, according to a source.
Marshall impressed the Saints during a workout last week, but they ultimately decided to sign Dez Bryant, who suffered a torn Achilles during his second practice. New Orleans promoted Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's win over the Bengals.
The 6-foot-5 Marshall appeared in six games with the Seahawks this season and caught 11 passes for 136 yards with one touchdown. He only appeared in five games last season with the Giants but caught 59 passes for 788 yards with the Jets in 2016.
Marshall has ties to assistant general manager Jeff Ireland, who made a trade with the Denver Broncos to acquire the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins in 2010.