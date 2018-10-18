The New Orleans Saints' kicking carousel doesn't turn quite like it used to.
Wil Lutz's consistency stopped that.
Saints fans can thank Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh for helping Lutz land in New Orleans and stabilize the kicker's position.
It was Harbaugh, whose team hosts the Saints on Sunday, who put a bug in Saints coach Sean Payton's ear about Lutz back in 2016.
"I knew Sean was looking for a kicker," Harbaugh said. "I think we played them in the preseason right there toward the end and maybe we talked on the phone before that. I guess I would rather see him in the NFC than the AFC and Sean is a good friend. So it worked out pretty well for everybody.”
Lutz is now in his third season with the Saints.
Before his arrival, the Saints had used 10 different kickers (in games) in the first 10 years of the Payton era.
In seven of those years, the Saints used at least two kickers in the same year. In 2008, they used three (Taylor Mehlhaff, Garrett Hartley and Martin Gramatica). And that doesn't include the kickers who have come through that time who never kicked in an actual game.
But since 2016, it's been all Lutz, who returns Sunday to play the team that gave him his first break.
Lutz, who played at Georgia State, didn't hear his name called in the 2016 draft. Florida State's Roberto Aguayo was the only kicker selected that year.
But the Ravens invited him to camp.
"They were the only team left at the end of the draft that wanted to take a chance on me," Lutz said. "So that's what got me here. It was big for me."
Lutz was a long shot to make the Ravens, who had (and still have) one of the best kickers in the game in Justin Tucker. But that didn't stop Lutz from thinking he had a chance.
"I'm an extremely confident kicker," Lutz said. "At the time, there was a little bit of a contract feud with (Tucker and the Ravens). I knew there was a slight chance something good was going to happen for me. They told me if they didn't keep me they would do what they could to get me somewhere else and it worked out for me. It was four months to learn under some of the best in the NFL and one of the best special teams coaching staffs there is. So that was huge for me."
Lutz didn't take long to impress Harbaugh, Ravens kicking specialist Randy Brown and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg.
"They coached him up and they just said with his leg swing, pattern, leg strength, and athleticism they just thought he was going to be really good," Harbaugh said. "We were hopeful that maybe someone would trade for him because he had such a good preseason, but that did not materialize."
Lutz and Harbaugh talked during training camp about some of the possible teams he thought he could play for. The Saints, who the Ravens were playing during the preseason that year, were one of the teams Lutz mentioned.
"There was such a revolving door," Lutz said. "Going back to my college days, I thought (the Saints) was a good opportunity."
Harbaugh and Payton coached together on the Eagles staff in 1998 and made the recommendation.
The rest is history.
Lutz came in for a tryout and won the job that Kai Forbath and Connor Barth had battled for during training camp.
"This ended up being a real good pickup for us," Payton said. "I think Wil is playing real well right now."
Lutz was named the NFL's special teams player of the month in September after making 10 of 11 field goals. He has made nine in a row.
He'll look to continue that streak Sunday against the team that gave him his first chance.
"Knock on wood," Lutz said. "It's been going on three years here. I can't say I would have seen this happening when I first went to Baltimore."
Saints who have kicked field goals in Sean Payton era
2006 — Billy Cundiff, John Carney
2007 — Olindo Mare, Martin Gramatica
2008 — Taylor Mehlhaff, Garrett Hartley, Martin Gramatica
2009 — Garrett Hartley, John Carney
2010 — Garrett Hartley, John Carney
2011 — John Kasey
2012 — Garrett Hartley
2013 — Garett Hartley, Shayne Graham
2014 — Shayne Graham
2015 — Zach Hocker, Kai Forbath
2016 — Wil Lutz
2017 — Wil Lutz
2018 — Wil Lutz