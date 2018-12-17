CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It wasn't pretty.

Far from it.

And it wasn't easy.

Far from that too.

But the defense came up with enough plays to allow the New Orleans Saints to escape Bank of America Stadium with a 12-9 victory over the revenge-minded Carolina Panthers on Monday night.

Safety Vonn Bell, whose sack of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton last season sealed the Saints' playoff victory, came up with a big play once again.

Leading up the game, Bell said that last year's sack was one of the biggest plays of his career.

"But I have more big plays to make," he said Saturday.

Two days later, he proved to be a man of his word.

Bell jarred the ball loose from Carolina's D.J. Moore on a 22-yard run in the third quarter and the fumble was recovered by A.J. Klein.

"It was just relentless effort," Bell said. "I just laid it all out for the team, for my brothers out there. I just wanted to make a play, something to change the game. I guess it did."

Indeed it did.

Much like Taysom Hill's blocked punt last week against Tampa Bay in a win that gave the Saints their second straight NFC South title, Bell's play was just the boost the offense needed.

They were trailing 7-6 at the time.

The Saints capitalized as Alvin Kamara scored on a 16-yard runn to give them a 12-7 lead. The Saints went for the 2-point conversion to try to make it a seven-point game, but Drew Brees was intercepted by Carolina's Donte Jackson. Jackson, a New Orleans native who played at Riverdale High and LSU, returned the conversion for two points to cut it to 12-9.

But that was as close as the Panthers (6-8) would get as they saw their losing streak extend to six games after starting the season 6-2.

The Panthers had one last chance late after Saints' receiver Tommylee Lewis fumbled while trying to dive into the end zone for what would have sealed the game.

But the Saints defense didn't give the Panthers a chance, holding them scoreless in the second half. The Saints defense has now held their past six opponents to 17 points or less.

"We are playing with very high confidence right now," defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. "Everybody's getting on the same page. Guys are trusting that the guy next to them is going to do their job to the best of their ability. When you can do that, you can wreak havoc and that's what we've been doing the past few weeks."

The loss all but eliminated the Panthers from the playoffs.

The Saints (12-2), meanwhile, are now one win away from sewing up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

If the Saints win either of their remaining two games — Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers or Dec. 30 at home against these same Panthers — they will earn the NFC's No. 1 seed.

The Saints have now won four straight games against the Panthers after winning both regular-season games and the playoff game against them last season.

The Panthers got off to a fast start in their quest for revenge. They scored first, using a trick play on fourth-and-2 to take an early 7-0 lead. Newton pitched it to running back Christian McCaffrey, who tossed a pass to a wide-open tight end Chris Manhertz for a 50-yard score.

Kamara returned the ensuing kickoff 51 yards to give the Saints good field position, but they had to settle for a 46-yard Wil Lutz field goal. Lutz made a 24-yarder on the next drive, tying him with Morten Andersen for most consecutive field goals (25) in franchise history.

Those were the only points of the first half. The Panthers had a chance to add to their lead late in the half after Brees threw a pass intended for Dan Arnold that was deflected by Thomas Davis and intercepted by James Bradberry. The Panthers got to the Saints' 13 yard line, but Eli Apple intercepted a Cam Newton pass to end the drive.

The Saints improved to 7-1 on the road. The 12 points was the fewest the Saints have scored in a win in 20 years. They beat Tampa Bay 9-3 in 1998.

"We know every time we play Carolina, we've got a tremendous amount of respect for the tight game that we play in," coach Sean Payton said. "And sometimes you can't predict how they're going to unfold. And yet this one went in a certain direction and was a good win to get."