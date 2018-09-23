ATLANTA — For the second time in three games, the New Orleans Saints will be working without one of their top five players on the offensive line.
Left guard Andrus Peat, who has battled an ankle injury the past two weeks, missed the season opener and briefly left the game against the Browns last week before returning, is inactive for the game against the Falcons.
Peat was limited in practice all week and declared "questionable" for Sunday's game, but apparently was not able to go.
With Peat out of action, veteran Josh LeRibeus will likely step into the starting lineup.
Cameron Meredith's long-awaited debut appears to finally be here.
Meredith, the restricted free agent the Saints pried away from the Chicago Bears with a two-year, $9.4 million deal this offseason, is active for the first time, a sure sign that he'll see his first action in New Orleans.
Although he's been healthy, Meredith spent the first two weeks inactive due to his lack of time in the offense in training camp.
"In training camp, I didn't have a chance to get as many reps as I wanted and get on the same page as Drew," Meredith said. "Now that we've had a couple of weeks during the season, putting in more time in practice together, I've gotten those reps this week."
Nose tackle Tyeler Davison (foot) and linebacker Manti Te'o (knee) are both inactive due to injury. The Saints declared them out on Friday.
Defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Mitchell Loewen, offensive lineman Will Clapp, tight end Dan Arnold round out the inactive list.