While the NFL community was complaining about the league's new helmet rule on Thursday night, the New Orleans Saints were getting a detailed breakdown of the rule from a referee crew led by Carl Paganelli.
A few teams have come out of these meetings with the referees confused about the new rules.
Sean Payton believes the Saints had a pretty good idea what was coming.
"It's a little bit easier for our group, because I'm on the competition committee and so, sitting in on those meetings in Florida and understanding the goal of not just the helmet rule, but the goal of any of these points of emphasis or the kickoff, or the catch, you have obviously a much clearer picture as to the specifics," Payton said.
Payton was added to the committee last year to replace Jeff Fisher, and as part of the committee, he helped craft sweeping changes to the rulebook this offseason.
The helmet rule, which prevents any player from lowering the crown of his helmet to strike an opponent, seems destined for the most debate.
"I think it's a valuable time for our team to ask questions out here," Payton said. The teams that can quickly adapt and adjust will be the teams that have more success."