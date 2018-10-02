Drew Brees told reporters on Sunday that he's trying to keep his pursuit of the NFL's all-time passing yards record from becoming a bigger deal than it already is.
His head coach agrees.
While ESPN spends the week touting Monday night's game against the Redskins as an opportunity to see history and a mountain of words are written about the legendary Saints quarterback's career, New Orleans has a job to do against Washington.
"Obviously, it's a storyline, and you always say that it's more special when you win," Payton said. "I'm sure Drew would feel the same way. We'll try to handle it the best way possible."
For that reason, Payton believes he probably won't think about the accomplishment much this week, because he'll be focused on the game plan.
"I think later, at a later time, you really have a chance to look back on such an accomplishment," Payton said.
With Brees only 201 yards away from becoming the NFL's all-time passing leader — Brees only threw for fewer than 201 yards twice last season — the Saints also have to be ready for a stoppage in play to commemorate the moment when Brees finally catches Peyton Manning on Monday night.
"It's one that will come up, what's the protocol, because it is something that's so significant," Payton said. "The league does a good job of recognizing it and then moving on from that."