Buccaneers Saints Football
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (95) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Ali Marpet (74) get into an altercation in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

 Bill Feig

Nose tackle Tyeler Davison is dealing with a short-term injury to his foot and did not practice on Wednesday, one of three Saints who was held out of practice. 

Davison underwent an MRI after the game and believes the injury didn't linger too long. 

Wide receivers Ted Ginn Jr. (knee) and Michael Thomas (illness) were the other two that did not practice. 

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and left guard Andrus Peat (ankle) were both limited in practice, although Armstead's injury is not a major issues, a source told The Advocate.

For the Cleveland Browns, only defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (knee) did not practice. Cornerback E.J. Gaines (knee) and linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder/ankle) were limited.

