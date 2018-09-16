Marcus Williams' locker was empty by the time the media entered the Saints' dressing room on Sunday.
He was already gone, changing clothes and vanishing with the quickness of some superhero, which on this day he was.
His No. 43 cape had been removed, his heroic deed for the day already done.
The second-year safety wasn't available to talk about how he saved the day, rescuing the Saints from disaster in a game they hung on to win 21-18 over the Cleveland Browns.
In fact, Williams hasn't been around to talk to the media about much of anything this season, perhaps avoiding any further questions about the play that ended the Saints' year last season.
To be fair, he already addressed that play in January after the loss in Minnesota anyway.
But what he didn't say with his mouth, he said with his play with 5:10 left in Sunday's game.
The Saints were struggling, trailing 12-10 and on the brink of giving the Browns their first victory since Christmas Eve 2016.
That's when Williams intercepted a Tyrod Taylor pass and returned it 22 yards to the Browns' 18-yard line. It gave the Saints a short field on a day the offense surely needed any help it could get. The Saints went on to score and eventually held on for a win.
It was a play some would consider redemption for Williams, although he didn't really need it.
His rookie season, when he recorded 70 tackles and four interceptions, shouldn't have been defined by that one season-ending play anyway.
That play has driven him though, as shown by the video he posted on social media in March.
"Turning my nightmare to my motivation," he tweeted that day six months ago.
His teammates have seen his drive all summer, including in training camp when he recorded seven interceptions.
"He's been grinding all off season," said Saints safety Vonn Bell. "You know that last play in Minnesota has been in the back of his head. He's going to prove to the world that he's here and he's not going to back down to any challenges. Hats off to him. He's a young player who wants to be the best in the league and that's what he's showing."
His interception didn't come as a surprise to safety Kurt Coleman. Williams told Coleman before the game how badly he wanted one.
"I told him to just let it come to you, because there will be plenty of opportunities," Coleman said. "After he got it, he came over and told me he had been waiting for that play the whole game."
Or probably since January.
Coleman, in his ninth season in the NFL, was playing with Carolina last season and wasn't around for the Minnesota Miracle.
But Coleman has seen Williams' resiliency.
"If you had a microscope on all of us, we would all have a lot of glaring plays," Coleman said. "Unfortunately, his came on a bigger stage. The great thing about him is he didn't let that deter him and he didn't let that set him back. The guy works so hard. I know the type of season he is going to have because of his work ethic and mindset. He's just mentally tough, and that play last year is just an afterthought. For him, it's about what he's doing now."
Marshon Lattimore, part of the Saints' stellar rookie class with Williams a year ago, refers to Williams as a "ball hawk."
"Marcus is always at the right spot at the right time," Lattimore said.
And sometimes, like in the Saints' dressing room on Sunday, he's there ahead of time.
There and then gone.
The Saints' hero on this day already had left the building without saying a word.
Not that he really needed to.
His play spoke volumes.